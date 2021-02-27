Vernon Lee Sanford
Vernon Lee Sanford of Lufkin, Texas, age 70, was born March 2, 1950 ,in Polk County, Texas, and died February 15, 2021, in a local hospital.
Vernon graduated from Diboll High School. He retired from Temple-Inland. He loved the Lord, church, family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing and, especially, gardening.
He was survived by his wife of 40 years, Christine Sanford, son John Russell, daughter Tonya Sanford, mother Tracy Sanford, grandson Matthew Russell, granddaughter Taylor Weeks and her husband Corbyn, great,grandson Jacob Russell, great,granddaughter Fenley Weeks, numerous nephews and nieces, brothers Raymond Sanford and wife Norma and Glenn Sanford and wife Lisa and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father VL Sanford, sister Carol Herslow, brothers Robbie Sanford and Charles Sanford
Memorial service on March 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Family Church in Lufkin Texas
Officiant Brother Richard Owen
