Memorial services for Gracelynn Mae Allen of Huntington will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Cross Timbers Cowboy Church with Pastor Ford Adkins officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Gracelynn Mae was born and received her angel wings April 21, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
She leaves her parents, Mason Chance Allen and Hailee Marie Deville, both of Huntington; siblings, Mason Wayne Deville of Eunice, Louisiana, Jace Wayne Allen of Wells, Elizabeth Faye Fink, David Michael Fink, both of Huntington, Paxtyn Rae Allen of Pollok; grandparents, Randy and Lynn Allen of Pollok, Paulette Faye Deville of Eunice, Louisiana; great-grandmother, Lela Vestal of Eunice, Louisiana; step-grandparents, Michael Paul and Misti Fink of Huntington; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Joined in Heaven by great-grandfathers, Johnny Ray Vestal, David Marion Allen, Tommy Joe Henson; great-grandmothers, JoAnn Heflich, Linda Henson; and uncle, Aaron David Allen.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
