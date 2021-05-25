Services for Rev. Dr. Jimmy Lassiter Tinkle, 96, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at First Christian Church, with Pastor Jack Knox officiating. Reception will follow the service at the Church.
Dr. Tinkle was born August 12, 1924 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Faye (Langhorne) and Dr. Lassiter Thatcher Tinkle. He passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Dr. Tinkle was a Lufkin High School graduate, and was a B.A. TCU with Speech Drama major, B. D. Brite Divinity, TCU, and M.A. and Ph.D in Adult Education from Indiana University. He was a minister/associate minister and interim at multiple First Christian Churches, including a 26-year “interim assignment” in Slocum. He was part of the original Angelina College faculty in 1968 and retired in 1996. He served as Director of Community Services and Director of Fine Arts and directed over 65 plays and musicals. Dr. Tinkle served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer for the Texas Educational Theatre Association, where he received the Founders Award and Emeritus Member for service to the organization. He was a member of First Christian Church of Lufkin. Dr. Tinkle proudly served his country as Chaplain in the United States Air Force in Trinidad.
Dr. Tinkle loved to travel or cruise at a moment’s notice. He was an avid photographer and bridge player. He enjoyed days fishing and feeding seagulls on the beach. He had a love for animals and carried on his parents’ tradition of raising peacocks. He loved basking in God’s warm sunlight.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianne James of Kearny, NJ; son, Jay Olson and wife Mindy of Tyler; son, Dr. Jon Tinkle of Lufkin; grandsons, Jeremy Olson and wife Donna of Austin, Brady Olson of Austin and Cody Olson of Tyler; his loving family on his wife’s side, Jean Tatum, Sheila and Joey Whitworth and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 65 years, Joyce (Jody) Tinkle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Spivey, Pat Baldwin, Elizabeth Spain, Dolly Hudgins, Bob Knibs, and Allen Morris.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dr. Jimmy Tinkle may be made to the Fine Arts Department of Angelina College and The Joseph House.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
