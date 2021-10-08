Bonnie Jean Massingill Green
Bonnie Jean Massingill Green, of the Fairview community in Lufkin, was born on Sunday morning, September 2, 1934, the sixth child born to Inez Gann Massingill and Manuel Elby Massingill. She was born in a cabin on the same land in Fairview in which she has lived all of her life until her passing. She was affectionately known as “Bunt” by her family. She was an excellent homemaker and cook and was loved by all that met her. She died Tuesday evening, October 5, 2021 in Lufkin. As she would say, she was “just wore out.”
Her and her husband of sixty years, Leroy, lived on the family land in Fairview after it was inherited by her from her daddy. They made improvements and lived in the family home that her daddy built in the 1930’s. She worked for the County School Superintendent’s Office and was also the bookkeeper for Childers Glass. She quit working when her first granddaughter was born so that she could stay home and spend time with her family. She watched both her granddaughters every day and picked them up from school. Her family was the light of her life. She loved children, loved to read her Bible and spend time in prayer, and was a faithful prayer warrior. She was always a Godly example to others and always cultivated gentleness and meekness in her actions and dealings with others. She worked hard, giving her all to anything that was asked of her. She loved to work outside in the garden or in the yard. She did things the old way and liked it. She was loved by everyone she met. She attended Fairview Baptist Church all of her life. She was a faithful servant to the Lord and never missed a service until her health declined. She also attended Promise Church in the Fairview Community in the last few years. She and her husband were caretakers for the Fairview Cemetery for over 25 years.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Ann Green; granddaughters, Laurie Cordray and husband Scott; Amanda Wells and husband Larry; Jennifer McElyea and husband Jake; Amity Reeves and Janine Pacheco; grandson, Steven Reeves and his two daughters, Stori and Skyla; great grandson, Shade and his wife Chelsey; great-great grandchildren Lane, Lacey, and Hendrix, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leroy “Buck” Green, daughter Belinda, infant son Ronnie, her parents, and her siblings Manuel, Lucille, Watson, Louise, and L.B.
Per Bonnie’s request, there will be a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery with immediate family only. Brother Bobby Whisenant will officiate.
Bonnie specifically requested no flowers be sent to the family. We ask that you make a donation to Hospice in the Pines should you feel inclined to do so.
The family would like to thank all of her caregivers at Larkspur and Hospice in the Pines this past month as well as all the excellent nurses at the local hospitals who have taken great care of her during her recent rapid decline in health. Whenever anyone visited her, as they were leaving, she would always wave from the screen door and say “Be good.”
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.