Funeral services for Gloria Annette Rogers, 40, of Joaquin, will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mrs. Rogers was born September 16, 1981, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Carlos M. Garcia and Adelina Cavazos Garcia, and died Monday, September 20, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Rogers graduated from Nacogdoches High School and went on to attend Angelina College and Panola College. She was an energetic Mary Kay Ambassador and enjoyed connecting and building her client base. Mrs. Rogers enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending her children’s sporting events and going on trail rides. Known for her skill in the kitchen, there was rarely a weekend that she was not cooking for family or friends. Her servant’s heart was reflected in her relationships within the community and the women’s group at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband, Stacy Rogers; children, Amelia Rogers, Pedro Rogers, and Stacey Adelimarie Rogers; mother, Adelina C. Garcia; siblings, Joanna E. Garcia and husband Christian, James E. Garcia and wife Irene, and Carlos Aaron Garcia and wife Lauren; along with a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carlos M. Garcia; and daughter, Maritza Victoria Rogers.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
