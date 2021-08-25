Funeral services for Sharlene Medley, 57, of Bridge City and Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Greg and Pastor Bubba officiating. Private entombment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Sharlene was born January 7, 1964 in Port Arthur, Texas to Shirley Jo (Herrington) and A.A. “Shorty” Medley, and died Monday, August 23, 2021 in Lufkin.
Sharlene was a resident of Bridge City and Lufkin, where she resided at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center. She enjoyed dancing, singing, celebrating holidays, listening to music, visiting with friends, various jobs throughout the years, Special Olympics, time with family, music festival competitions, LSSLC staff, manicures, the Lufkin Zoo, new clothes, jingle bells, attending church, Mexican food, hamburger and fries, diet coke, and chocolate.
Survivors include her father and mother, AA “Shorty” and Shirley Medley of Sulphur, Louisiana; sister, Joelle Murrell and her family Todd, Seth, Lane, Caleb, Morgan, Addie, and James of Sulphur, Louiaiana; sister, Amanda Thurman and her family Bubba, Joshua, Tyler, and Hannah Beth of Heath, Texas; and numerous friends from Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
She was preceded in death by her sweetheart of 30 years, Kevin Moak.
Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Murrell, Lane Murrell, Caleb Murrell, Joshua Thurman, Tyler Thurman, and Donnie Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lufkin State Supported Living Center Volunteer Services, P.O. Drawer 1648, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
