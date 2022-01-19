Graveside services for Sylvia Sue Boyd Jones, 81, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born February 4, 1940 in Alto, Texas and went to meet her Savior Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Jones grew up in Alto and has resided in Lufkin for 57 years. She was Special Assistant to State Representative Billy Clemons after raising her five children. She was known for loving and caring for her community. She taught Sunday School at Calvary Baptist Church in Lufkin where she remained active.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Kathi and Rodney Ivy, JD and Michelle Jones, Sheila and Kevin Swiger, Keith Jones, all of Lufkin, Jennifer and Robert Whisenant of Fairfield; grandchildren, Amanda McNulty, Craig Ivy, Lauren Ivy, Becca O’Quinn, Jessica Kay, Jeremiah Jones, Matthew Martines, Katie Martines, Blaine Jones, Morgan Bethard, Tanner Jones, Ryan Whisenant, Kaylea Whisenant; and great-grandchildren, Lane Loggins, Cooper Kay, Harper Martines, Cayde Vaughn, Lexi Martines, Caley Choate, Kim O’Quinn, Kinsley O’Quinn, Ryett Jones, Bryson Jones, Knox Whisenant, Aiden McNulty, Cohen McNulty, Brayden Ivy, Addy Grace Ivy, William Ivy, Ana Bel Ivy, Gavin Ivy; sister, Nancy Vickers; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William Don Jones and her parents, Carl and Estelle Boyd. Also preceding her in death, was her brother, Bobby Carl Boyd and sister, Cynthia DeLeo.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Jones, Matthew Martines, Michael Kay, Cody O’Quinn, Clint Boyd, and Cade Boyd.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday morning at Carroway Funeral Home.
