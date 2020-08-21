Mary Catherine Crawford
Services for Mary Catherine Crawford, 80, of Sealy, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel.
Mary died peacefully in Colonial Belle Nursing Home on July 28, 2020 in Sealy, Texas. Mary was born on September 9, 1939 in Sherman, Texas to Harold and Effie Rakestraw.
Mary received her nursing diploma on September 3, 1936 from Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas, where she worked in the emergency room.
Survivors include her sons, Arthur Donnell and wife Robin and Ezra Dale Donnell; grandchildren, Brandon Donnell, Brandi Havard, Justin Daniel Donnell and Courtney Gorham; and twin sister, Martha Wagnon.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Crawford; and her brother, Terrell Rakestraw.
