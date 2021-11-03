Funeral services for Edgardo Ramon Zavala, 21, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Sonia Bermudez officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Zavala was born June 2, 2000, in Lufkin, Texas, to Jose Edgardo Zavala and Araceli Aguilar, and died Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Lufkin.
Edgardo loved spending time with his family and friends. He graduated Lufkin High School with the class of 2020.
Edgardo is survived by mother and stepfather, Araceli Aguilar and Jose Zapata of Lufkin; father, Edgardo Zavala of Lufkin; brothers, Isaac DeJesus Zavala and Osvaldo Ruben Zavala; sisters, Julie Su’Lai Zavala and Ruby Aracely Zavala; grandmothers, Inocencia Aguilar of Lufkin and Lilia Acosta of Mexico; uncles, Fidencio R. Aguilar and Ruben Zavala; aunts, Dioncil Rios, Maribel Riojas and Claudia Araceli Molina; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ramon Aguilar and Leonardo Zavala; and uncles, Jose A. Aguilar and Arturo Rios.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy J. Aguilar, Jose H. Zapata, Osvaldo R. Zavala, Edgardo Zavala, Isaac DJ Zavala, Fidencio R. Aguilar, Jorge A. Riojas, and Jose A. Aguilar.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.