Virginia Strong Kerr
Funeral services for Virginia Strong Kerr, 86, of Nacogdoches, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Laird Funeral Home with Pastor Emeritus, Dr. Allen Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm prior to the service at Laird Funeral Home. Virginia Strong Kerr peacefully passed from this world to heaven on May 27, 2022 with her children by her side reminiscing about family memories. Born on September 30, 1935 to George Robert Strong and Bertha Parrott Strong, Virginia was raised in Garrison Tx. with her sister, Jane and her brother, Robert. She was lovingly called “Jinner” by her family and friends. Virginia accepted Christ as her savior at First United Methodist Church in Garrison at 12 years of age. She graduated from Nacogdoches Business School in 1954 and began her secretarial career. After a courtship that began in junior high school, she married her life long sweetheart, Walter Langston Kerr on May 28, 1955 and were married 59 years until his death in 2014. They were blessed with two children, Pam and Joe.
Virginia was a devoted wife, always supporting Langston’s teaching career and serving as his greatest cheerleader, hostess, chef, and secretary as his career advanced. He always claimed that “Virginia has been God’s greatest blessing to me”. As a couple they enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing 42, and spending time with family and friends. Painting was one of Virginia’s hobbies and her house was filled with a variety of her artwork. She loved entertaining in her home and caring for others. Her childhood friends remained important to her as did her many friends in Lufkin and Nacogdoches.
They were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Lufkin where Virginia taught children’s Sunday School, sang in the choir and chaperoned all the youth activities and trips. Virginia was also active in community activities, serving as president of Lufkin Lioness Club, PTA, Girl Scout Leader, and constant supporter of Pam and Joe’s activities. Upon moving to Nacogdoches, they joined First Baptist Church where she continued serving in the choir, Prayer Room Ministry and the Berean Sunday School Class. She was always willing to serve wherever needed.
She enjoyed life as a mom but even more being “Meme”. Her grandchildren were the center of her world. She enjoyed spoiling them and making sure they were well cared for. She also taught them special songs and bible stories and made sure they had their favorite snacks and toys.
Virginia’s goal in life was to be a good Christian parent and witness to others by showing her love. Her favorite scripture was Matthew 5:16 “Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven”. Virginia was known for having a stash of snickers in her purse to share with everyone she encountered.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Langston Kerr, her parents, her brother, Robert Strong, and her sister, Janice Turner.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Pam Cobb (Brant), son, Joe Kerr (Adrianne), grandchildren, Stephanie Barr (Chris), Callie Higginbotham (Bert), Hailey Rimsky (Jacob), Landon Cobb (Caitlyn), Bobby Snodgrass (Corey), Christine Wells (Chad); 8 great grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren; beloved sisters-in -law Linda Fenley and Pauline Strong; and precious nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers include Landon Cobb, Chris Barr, Jacob Rimsky, Bert Higginbotham, Scott Fenley, and Todd Fenley. Honorary Pallbearers include Doug Prewitt, Al Stoddard, and members of the Kerr Sunday School Class FBC
Virginia’s family is very grateful for the special loving care provided by the caregivers at Magnolia Court Assistive Living, Harbor Hospice, and Dr. Aaron Polk, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Langston and Virginia Kerr Education Scholarship c/o SFASU Foundation Inc. P.O. Box 6092, SFA Station, Nacogdoches, 75962 or to First Baptist Church of Nacogdoches, Attention Berean Class, 411 North St. Nacogdoches, 75962
The Kerr family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online register book, please visit www.lairdfh.net
