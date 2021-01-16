Doris June Spicer Hargis
A visitation for Doris June Spicer Hargis, 87, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hargis was born March 6, 1933 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Delma (Richardson) and Arthur May Spicer, and died Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Jacksonville.
Mrs. Hargis graduated from Pasadena High School in 1951. She was a member of Redland Baptist Church most of her life and also worked as a Teacher’s Aide at Redland School. Doris was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed crocheting. She could whip up just about anything in the kitchen and loved cooking for her family. Travelling in their RV was one of the things she and Gene took great pleasure in. Doris was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Gene Hargis of Lufkin; daughter, Carol Athey of Jacksonville; special friend, Ranleigh McAdams of Jacksonville; daughter-in-law, Christine Hargis; grandchildren, Tonya LaForge and husband Kevin of Lufkin, John Wars of San Antonio, Clay Hargis and wife Jennifer of Baytown, Seth Hargis of Houston, Heather Hargis of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Kendall LaForge, Karley LaForge, Cody Williams, Shannon Forrest, Dillon Wars, Cayden Wars, Avery Hargis, Mason Hargis, and Grace Lowe; brother, Donald Spicer and wife Audrey of Lufkin; and loved numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Glen Hargis; and brothers, Darrell Spicer and Dale Spicer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
