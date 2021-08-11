Robert Linwood Poland, Jr.
Funeral services for Robert Linwood Poland, Jr., 74, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at First Christian Church Lufkin with Reverend Jack Knox and Reverend Jennifer Steele-Lantis officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
A man of East Texas and the world. Robert Poland, Jr. loved God, his family, his country and his many friends all over this magnificent world. Robert was born on September 6, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to Adell and Robert Poland, Sr. He departed this earthly life on Friday, August 6, 2021.
He met his lovely wife (as he always called her) Linda at Stephen F. Austin in 1966, and they have been married for 52 years. He graduated in 1969 from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he was a member of ATO national fraternity. He very much enjoyed his time at SFA, before being drafted into the Army following his graduation, and he served in Vietnam from October 1970 to October 1971, returning home to Linda.
Robert then began working in Lufkin at Texas Foundries, moving into Sales and Management during his career there. He began his own business, Harmony Products, a Manufacturer’s Representative firm, in 1992, where he continued to work until his death. For forty years he traveled all over the United States, and he made over one hundred and twenty trips to India, collecting life-long friends wherever he went. He served on the Angelina College Board of Directors, effecting major improvements that greatly benefitted the many students and community of Angelina County. He was most passionate about promoting the Angelina College Baseball and Softball complex and the Temple Theater.
He and Linda have two daughters, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren to whom he was totally devoted. He loved to travel throughout the world with his family. All of his life, he attended First Christian Church as a member, Junior High and High School Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and later an Elder. He loved the Houston Astros, BBQing all over the South, riding his Harley, enjoying the theatre, music, collecting rock-n-roll memorabilia, Fishing and Hanging out at Pine Island, and attending his grandchildren’s events. God, Family, Friends and Country, Robert was devoted to and loved each and all with a depth that knew no bounds. He will be missed by all of us for the rest of our lives, yet we will rest in the absolute Truth of his being in the Holy Hands of God Forever.
He is survived by wife, Linda Louise Orth Poland; daughters and their husbands, Amy Rebecca Poland Preyer and Roy Preyer, Dr. Jeanie Louise Poland McCusker and Caleb McCusker; grandchildren, Claire Rebecca McCusker, Caleb Poland McCusker, Cooper Robert McCusker, and Robert Douglas Preyer; brother, Charles Frank Poland; in-laws, Christi and Bob Stage, Don Prendergast, Larry and Denise Orth, Russell Orth; nieces and nephews, John and Katie Poland, Christopher and Fara Poland, Jennifer and Jason Dean, Natalie and Matt Bronson, Kelly and Chase Parker, Robert and Laura Prendergast, Michael and Katie Orth, Melanie and Larry Reid, Jaime Fowler, Matthew Orth, Bonnie and Sebastian Oostergren; numerous great-nieces and nephews; aunt, Merlene Cowart; cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Robert Linwood Poland, Sr, and Adell Slover Poland; brother, John Slover Poland, Sr.; sister, Joy Dell Poland Prendergast; father and mother-in-law, Lawrence Harold Orth, Sr. and Bonnie Jean MacTaggart Orth; sister-in-law, Kathy Crutchfield Orth.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Alan Bassin, Buddy Branton, Mike Brown, Joe Deason, Ken Egalnick, Levi Goode, Jack Gorden, Norman Hanks, Leonard Kinnaird, Joe Lowe, Mike Mayberry, Skip McBride, Matthew Orth, Michael Orth, Christopher Poland, John Poland, Jr., Robert Prendergast, Tom Sanders, John Schultz, Dr. Mike Simon, Brian Traw, and Jerry Whitaker.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Robert L. Poland, Jr. Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund at Angelina College, PO Box 1768, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or First Christian Church, 1300 South First Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 in memory of Robert L. Poland, Jr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.