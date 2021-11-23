Funeral services for David Louis Murphy, 70, of Lufkin were held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Luis Salazar and Pastor Steve Comstock officiating. Interment followed in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Murphy was born February 19, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas to the late D.L. “Jim” Murphy and Irene (Parise) Murphy. He passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at Woodland Heights Medical Center after a lengthy battle with COVID. The family asks for prayers for his wife, Mary, who is also in ICU with COVID.
David was a member of First Assembly of God Diboll. He always had candy in his pockets to give to the children at church. He dearly loved the little children. He retired from Consolidated Communications after a 37 year career, where he primarily worked in the Alto area. David made friends wherever he went.
David was the definition of an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. David loved riding around with his constant companions by his side – Sam, Jonah, Prudence and Maggie.
Survivors include his wife, Mary (Horton) Murphy of Lufkin; son, Jarod Clint Murphy and wife Patty of Lufkin; stepdaughters, Leigh Ann and Luis Salazar, Britni Lumpkin, both of Dallas; grandchildren, Kristen and Rylee, Lauren, Laila and Laci, Carson Frankens, Angelina and Asher Frankens; sisters, Margaret Price and Judy Murphy; brother, Charles Murphy and wife Kennetha, their children, Jamie Murphy, Jason Murphy, and Justin Murphy; several great-nieces and nephews; special family friends, Ronnie Frankens, Jr., Ronnie Chastain, and April Stanbery; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved nephew, Mark Wayne Childers.
Pallbearers will be Jason Murphy, Justin Murphy, Carson Frankens, Donald Morgan, Don Parrish, and Ronnie Frankens, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God Diboll, 8665 S US Highway 59, Diboll, Texas 75941.
The family welcomed friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
