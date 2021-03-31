Services for Sherrel “Pa” Fears, 92, of Lufkin, were held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ron Herring and Don Lofton officiating. Interment followed in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Fears was born October 16, 1928 in Mt. Enterprise, Texas, the son of the late Tessie Lou (Biggs) and Rufus Fears. He passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 in a local retirement community.
Mr. Fears was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather. His two huge passions were hunting and fishing. When not on the lake fishing or in the woods hunting, Mr. Fears loved spending time with family and attending sporting events and rodeos in support of his grand and great-grandchildren. He was retired from Temple Inland after 41 years of service. Mr. Fears had a passion for serving the community of Pineland. He served on the Pineland Service Club, Pineland City Council, Pineland Housing Authority Board, and in 2015 was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the City of Pineland. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Pineland.
Survivors include his son, Hubert Wells of Broaddus; daughter, Joan and R. D. McClendon of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Barbara Camp of Diboll; grandchildren, Chris and Christel Wells, Angie and David Collmorgen, and Paige and Russell Seidenberger; great-grandchildren, Presley Wells, Kennedy Wells, Clayton and K. L. Collmorgen, Rebecca Fenton and Kate and Bo Kirkland; great-great grandson, Kacen Griffiths; and numerous other family members and friends.
Mr. Fears was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Fears on February 5, 2009; and his parents.
Pallbearers were Clayton Collmorgen, Russell Seidenberger, David Collmorgen, Warner Camp, Chad Mitchell, Tommy Whittington and Bo Kirkland.
Honorary pallbearers were J.D. Johnson, Vernon Burkhalter, John Ralph Pouland, John Booker, John McClain, Jack Sweeney and Richard Warner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Fears’ memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
