Craig “Hub” Johniken
Memorial services for Craig “Hub” Johniken, 61, of Lufkin will be held 26, September 2020, at St Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin with Reverend Max M. Reynolds officiating.
Mr Johniken was born on December 20, 1958 in Lufkin, Texas to Robert Huey Johniken and Maxine (Allen) Croom, and died 11, September 2020 in Lufkin.
Craig was a member of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin. His true joy was his family. His brightest days were when his children and grandchildren were all together with him. He spoke often of the memories that he and his family made through the years often laughing while revisiting those times. Craig always made people laugh with his stories and never met a stranger. He had the nickname “Hub” which most of his friends called him. There was not a task he would not take on and not one person that he turned his back on when they were in need.
Craig became a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) the very first year that men were able to join in 2003. In short order over the next years he became the first male to hold the positions of Unit Commander and State Commander for this great organization. In 2017 Craig became the first male DAVA National Commander and made many friends across the entire US to include friends in Puerto Rico which was one of his special places, he loved the people and the beautiful views there. He and his wife spoke often of running away to the island to live out their life. His grandchildren also are all members of DAVA, and he encouraged their full commitment to the organization.
Mr. Johniken is survived by his wife of 35 years, Teresa Johniken of Lufkin; son, Tim Johniken of Lufkin; daughter, Ashley Johniken-Clark of Lufkin; grandson, Will Johniken of Woodway; granddaughter Emma Johniken of Woodway; granddaughter, Ashton Johniken of Lufkin, brothers, Bob Johniken and Rod Johniken, both of Joaquin, TX, Brother In Law and Sister in Law, Mike and Dina Phillips of Austin, Sister In Law Pam Ramey of New Orleans, LA and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Craig had special relationships with many people across the US which are too numerous to name. He held a great admiration for Pat Kemper, Jane Thompson, and all of the DAVA Texas membership. Though he only knew Diana, Alice and Brandi from Hospice In The Pines for a short time he looked to them for comfort and easier time through his last days – they all stepped up and were truly the angels he needed.
He was preceded in death by his parents: stepfather, Guy Croom; granddaughters. Destiny Weeks and Cailyn Weeks; and grandson, Zachary Johniken.
Honorary pallbearers are Dennis Shoemaker, Dennis Nixon, Steve Holland, Marc Burgess, Glenn Lenderman and Van Myers/Roy Bingo Employees.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Craig’s name to St Cyprians Episcopal School, 115 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX, or DAVA State Department, 7919 Yellow Bark Blvd, Selma, Tx 78154 or Hospice In The Pines, 1504 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, Tx 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
