Mary Martha (Gardner) Henderson
Memorial services for Mary Martha Gardner Henderson, 87, of Lufkin will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the sanctuary of Lufkin First United Methodist Church with the Reverend David Meeker-Williams and the Reverend Madison Garcia officiating. A private interment will precede the service in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mary Martha died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Mary Martha, the daughter of Clifton Rollins and Clara Willacy Arnold Gardner, was born April 3, 1935 in Ft. Worth, TX. After graduating from RL Paschal High School (Ft. Worth), she went on to earn her degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. While at SMU, she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and made numerous lifelong friends. She also met George Hall Henderson, Jr., who would become the love of her life and husband of more than 45 years.
After moving to Lufkin, TX with George, Mary Martha became active in the community, where she formed many close friendships that endured through the years. She was a charter member of the Lufkin Service League (now known as the Junior League of Lufkin) and was one of the original organizers of the Power of Pink Luncheon honoring her dear friend Jan Moore. Mary Martha was a longtime member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She regularly volunteered in schools her children attended and at a local hospital. Mary Martha leaves a legacy of supporting community endeavors.
As a member of the Pinecrest Retirement Community, Mary Martha enjoyed spending time serving others. She loved watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and SMU Mustangs. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing Words with Friends, and maintaining her spiritual faith with Bible studies and daily readings of the Upper Room. Mary Martha had a special place in her heart for animals and her greatest joy being “Mimi” to her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mary Martha was preceded in death by her husband, George Hall Henderson, Jr., her parents Clara and Rollins Gardner, and her sister, Deborah Casement Gardner.
Survivors include Brigettee and Trey Henderson (son) of Lufkin; Kristin and Stewart Henderson (son) of Ft. Worth, TX; Alison and Rich Henderson (son) of The Woodlands, TX; Sharon Henderson (daughter) and Denise Hoepfner of Bozeman, MT; Ashley (daughter) and Peter Burroughs of Sarasota, FL; Grandchildren: Rebecca and Hall Henderson; Laney and Hudson Henderson; Margretta and William Henderson; Kelley and Clay Henderson; Matt Henderson; Ally Henderson and Audrey Henderson; Grant Burroughs and Dalton Burroughs; Great-grandchildren: George Hall Henderson, V and Charlie Henderson; Susan and Jay Grinstead (nephew).
In lieu of flowers the Henderson family would be honored by your donation in memory of Mary Martha Henderson to the George Henderson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship c/o the Angelina College Foundation or to the George H. Henderson, Jr. Exposition Center.
