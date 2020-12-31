Rev. Ronald Brown
Services for the Rev. Ronald Brown, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be rom 5-7 p.m. Friday. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Mr. Brown was born May 5, 1954, in Lufkin and died Dec. 27, 2020.
Karen Ballard Carlile
Services for Karen Ballard Carlile, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Keltys First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Carlile was born April 30, 1950, in Lufkin and died Dec. 27, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Allen Clark
Services for Allen Clark, 44, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday. Mr. Clark was born June 3, 1976, in DeRidder, Louisiana, and died Dec. 16, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Montreal Hooper
Services for Montreal Hooper, 25, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Hooper died in Dallas.
Jan Linzy
Services for Jan Linzy, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday. Mrs. Linzy was born Nov. 5, 1957, in Carthage and died Dec. 20, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Gennie V. Tyler
Graveside service for Gennie V. Tyler, 86, of Alto, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery in Alto. Mrs. Tyler was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Alto and died Dec. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Ronald Joseph 'Ronnie Joe' Wenzel
Services with military honors for Ronald Joseph “Ronnie Joe” Wenzel, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Ronald was born Jan. 12, 1949, in Eldorado, Illinois, and died Dec. 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jimmy D. Williams
Services for Jimmy D. Williams, 54, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Antioch Cemetery in San Augustine. Jimmy was born Sept. 18, 1966, in Center and died Dec. 22, 2020, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.