Funeral services for Charmis “Nana” Nerren, 71, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in Shofner Cemetery.
Mrs. Nerren was born March 5, 1950 in Hutchinson, Kansas, and died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Nerren graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelors Degree in Social Work and had worked for Child Protective Services and the Burke Center. She was a fabulous cook and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Mrs. Nerren was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and an avid teacher of Children’s Sunday school. She also enjoyed singing in the choir.
Survivors include her husband, James Nerren of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Charise Allen and Tommy Burns of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Matt and Amber Duckworth of Nacogdoches, Greg and Amy Duckworth, Randy and Jessica Nerren, all of Lufkin, Jerry and Tina Nerren of Hudson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, John and Alice Redgate of Corpus Christi, Bill Collins and James Redgate, both of Houston; sister and brother-in-law, Leann and Tom Naquin of Lafayette, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Darla Redgate of Corpus Christi; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Gloria Redgate; brother, Ricky Redgate; and parents-in-law, Sam and Edna Nerren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Nerren, Johnny Allen, Randy Nerren, Nathan Allen, Josh Williams, Aaron Duckworth, Cody Knight, and Brandon Lawson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
