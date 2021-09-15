A Visitation for Ofelida “Ofe” Aguilar, 48, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. by Deacon Gary Trevino.
Mrs. Aguilar was born January 20, 1973, in Melchor Múzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico, to Margarito Luna and Maria De La Luz (Flores) Luna, and died Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Aguilar was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll. She was a great wife, mother, and friend. Mrs. Aguilar was an excellent cook. She loved to travel to Mexico and her dog, Rex. Mrs. Aguilar was a huge football fan and especially loved the Green Bay Packers. She loved her family dearly.
Mrs. Aguilar is survived by her husband of 20 years, Juan “Flaco” Aguilar, Sr. of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Juan Aguilar, Jr. and Brisa Garcia Aguilar of Lufkin; daughter, Ariana Aguilar of Lufkin; parents, Margarito and Maria Luna of Lufkin; brother, Nolberto Luna of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma and Abel Olvera of Lufkin, Veronica and Robert Galindo of Diboll, and Maxine and Jacob Bailey of Lufkin; nephews, Ruben Rodriguez, Nolberto Luna, Jr., Andres Luna and wife Zayra, Tino Rodriguez and Lucia, Ariel Olvera, and Erik Olvera, all of Lufkin; niece and husband, Amber and Matthew Lewis of Lufkin; special nieces, Lilly Herrera, Laura Flores, Emma Rodriguez, and Oakley Bailey; special nephews, Kaiden, Ruben Jr., Jacob and Ryan Rodriguez, and Ezio Luna; sister-in-law, Maria Aguilar of California; sisters-in-law, Martha Aguilar, Carmen Aguilar, Socorro Aguilar, and Oly Aguilar, all of Mexico; brother-in-law, Pepe Aguilar of Mexico; special aunt and uncle, Paulina and Jesus Lopez of Lufkin; and special friends, Clara Rodriguez and Nelly Aguirre.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Herminia Flores; father-in-law, Antonio Aguilar; uncle, Isidro Flores; cousin, Karina Perez; grandmother, Paulita Tapia; and grandfather, Antonio Flores.
