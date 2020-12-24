Juan Bautista Morua Juarez

Services for Juan Bautista Morua Juarez, 69, of Nacogdoches, were held Wednesday. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park. He was born June 24, 1951, in Nacogdoches, and died Dec. 21, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.

Guadalupe Ortega

Services for Guadalupe Ortega, 67, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Ortega died Dec. 22, 2020, in Lufkin.

George Parada

Services for George Parada, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Parada was born Sept. 9, 1943, and died Dec. 18, 2020, in a local hospital.

Gennie V Tyler

Services for Gennie V. Tyler, 86, of Alto, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Tyler died Dec. 22, 2020, in Tyler.