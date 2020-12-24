Juan Bautista Morua Juarez
Services for Juan Bautista Morua Juarez, 69, of Nacogdoches, were held Wednesday. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park. He was born June 24, 1951, in Nacogdoches, and died Dec. 21, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Guadalupe Ortega
Services for Guadalupe Ortega, 67, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Ortega died Dec. 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
George Parada
Services for George Parada, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Parada was born Sept. 9, 1943, and died Dec. 18, 2020, in a local hospital.
Gennie V Tyler
Services for Gennie V. Tyler, 86, of Alto, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Tyler died Dec. 22, 2020, in Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.