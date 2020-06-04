Memorial services for Angela Mae Gouge, 57, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Frankens officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Gouge was born August 21, 1962 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Sunday, May 31, 2020 in a Tyler hospital. She was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and worked for Walker’s Nursery. She loved growing plants and had a green thumb. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, arts and crafts, and loved playing slot machines. Her grandchildren were everything to her. Ms. Gouge attended Greater Love Tabernacle.
Survivors include her sons, David Gouge and Matt Burton and wife Michelle Shiflet, all of Lufkin; daughter, Lacie Berwick and husband Justin of Spring; grandchildren, Alexia, Chassidy, Kelsi, Matt and Tyler; brother, Jeff Bates of Lufkin; sister, Tina Hartfield and husband Charles of Lufkin; special niece and nephew, Leia Wilson and Corey Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Bates; husband, Veral Ray Burton; and brother, David “Bubba” Powers.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
