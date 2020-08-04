A Rosary, Funeral Mass and committal service were held for Joseph Bartlett “Bart” Kennedy in Houston, Texas.
Bart was a graduate of the University of Florida, served in the Philippines and Japan during WWII, and worked for the U. S. Forest Service until his retirement.
A man of lifelong strong Catholic faith, Bart was very giving and caring and by example taught his children how a husband, father, and man of faith should live his life. He will be dearly missed by his wife Johnnie, children and grandchildren.
Donations may be made in Bart’s memory to The Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
