McNeil Dudley
Services for McNeil Dudley, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Upper Chireno Cemetery in Nacogdoches County. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Dudley was born May 29, 1942, in Nacogdoches and died Nov. 23, 2020, in Bryan.
Sally (Hubbard) Odom
Graveside services for Sally (Hubbard) Odom of Lufkin will be at 3 p.m. Monday in the Hillcrest Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Odom was born Dec. 7, 1930, and died Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence.
Robert M. Piper
Services for Robert M. Piper, 83, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Piper died Nov. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
