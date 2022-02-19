Graveside services for Margie Nell (Womack) Kirkland, 94, of Lufkin were held Thursday, February 17, 2022 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Chaplain Terri Mayberry officiating.
Mrs. Kirkland was born December 3, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Maybelle (Shoemaker) and Marcelious D. Womack, and died Monday, February 14, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Kirkland was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She wrote poetry and was published in the Lufkin Daily News. She was an accomplished author, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Poetry Society of Texas. She was a resource teacher at Lufkin Independent School District in Poetry and Literature. Mrs. Kirkland was an active member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Emily and George Shimer; son, Ben Kirkland; grandson, Clint Shimer and wife Vicki; granddaughter, Rachel Shimer; great-grandchildren, Gabby and Geoffrey; brothers-in-law, Burl Kirkland and Delbert Parrott; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wiley Dale “Bossie” Kirkland; sister, Mildred Faulkner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, W.A. and Addie Mae Kirkland, Ernest and Ginny Kirkland, Lloyd and Lois Kirkland; and sisters-in-law, Ivaline Parrott and Mary Ann Kirkland.
