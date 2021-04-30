Sherman Oleta Mitchell Stewart
Funeral services for Sherman Oleta Mitchell Stewart, 93, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Brown and Moreh Tim Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Dr. Charles M. Roberts officiating, where Mother will be laid to rest by her loving husband.
Mrs. Stewart was born December 14, 1927 and began her Heavenly journey April 27, 2021. Born in Quanah, Texas, she was the third of six children born to Sherman Mitchell and Zula Chandler Mitchell.
At an early age, her family moved to Lufkin where she grew up. At the age of 14, she accepted Christ as her Savior. She and her older sister, Lucille, were baptized together in a creek near their church.
Following graduation from Lufkin High School, she began working for the County Clerk at the Angelina County Courthouse. It was during that time she met a young man recently home from serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. They met while singing in the choir at a revival service at First Baptist Church. Following a courtship of three months, she married her sailor, Bill Stewart, to whom she was married for 60 years. They became the parents of six children.
She was an exceptionally strong Christian, as evidenced by her faith in the Lord, daily Bible study, prayer life, teaching Sunday School for over 40 years, singing in the church choir for more than 70 years, and sharing her tremendous faith in Jesus verbally and in the life she led.
Survivors include her daughters, Pat Cipolla and Marty, Betty Lewing and Keith; sons, Bill Stewart and Kim, David Stewart and Sean, Tim Stewart and Darlene; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; best friend for 87 years, Margie Rice; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Stewart; son, Ted Stewart; sisters, Lucille Chalker, Retha Shepherd, Madelyn Casper; brothers, James Mitchell and Bob Mitchell; and parents-in-law, Ray and Lillie Mae Stewart.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Stewart, Clark Lewing, Tyler Lewing, David Lewing, Matt Smith, Jeff Schnack, Zach Clifton, Tim Bryan, and Montrez Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Slusher, Smokey Davidson, Ray Funderburk, and Andy Johnson.
The family wishes to thank Peggy Shelton and Russell Barney of Affinity Hospice, as well as all the staff at The Joseph House, for the loving, compassionate care given to Mother during her final weeks of life.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
