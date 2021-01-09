Visitation for Herman Herbert Letney of Lufkin will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery with Brother Odis Bryan officiating.
Herman Herbert Letney passed away January 7, 2021 at the age of 88, his darlin’ wife, Eunice, caring for him amid the complications of COVID which they both went through.
Herman was born September 15, 1932 and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young boy with his mother by his side. His parents raised him and his brothers in the country on McGee Hill. With his brothers, Herman would fish, farm, hunt, ride horses (Herman’s was Old Blue), play with his dog (Diner), and fetch water for his momma. As a teen, Herman rode the school bus from The Hill each day until graduating from Jasper High School in 1950.
In the country where he grew up, Herman met Eunice Earlene Stringer, the woman God intended for him. They were married March 19, 1954. In making this marriage, they changed for the better each other’s lives and the lives of all those around them. Herman was inducted into the U.S. Army January 19, 1955, training at Fort Leonard, Wood, Missouri in the 697th Engineer Company (Pipeline). He served in South Korea until 1957, achieving the rank of Corporal.
When Herman returned from South Korea, they moved to Beaumont where he learned the art and science of photofinishing at Majestic Photo. In 1966, the family moved to St. Louis, Missouri where he managed Rainbow Color, one of the largest photo labs in the country. In 1973, Herman and Eunice moved the family back to East Texas and together they started Diamond Photo, a photo finishing business in Lufkin. From the beginning and over 38 years, Diamond Photo was a family affair for Herman and Eunice working with their children, Bo, Gary, Greg, and Calleise, as well as a sister, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends. He always loved serving customers, giving photography advice, or just visiting with folks who passed through their door. Herman was also a talented photographer, commemorating birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings of countless families throughout East Texas.
Herman loved baseball all his life. He was a baseball coach for the teams of Bo, Gary and Greg and even coached Calleise in softball from the stands. It would not shock his customers to see a “Gone to the Ballpark” sign on his business because he had gone down to the ballpark to watch Bo pitch for the Lufkin Panthers or the LeTourneau University Yellowjackets. Herman served as Deacon at First Baptist Church and was a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church, Lufkin.
Herman will be forever remembered by his wife of 66 years, Eunice; children and spouses, Bo Letney, Gary and Brenda Letney, Greg and Lori Letney, and Calleise and Heath Johnson; grandchildren and spouses, Katie and Chris Cowan, Kallie Letney, Abby Letney, Kristin and Casey Salagaj, Nikki and Matthew Lehman, Blake Letney, Justin and Kristi Carter, Clinton Carter, and Stephanie and Kevin King; great-grandchildren, Dax, Andy, Joe, and Gus; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and out-laws who all loved their Uncle Herman.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Prentis and Susie Letney; parents-in-law, Dossie and Janie Stringer; brothers, Dayton and Doyle; grandson, Keith; and daughter-in-law, Karen.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
