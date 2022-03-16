Funeral services for Joe Ed Allen, 79, of the Allentown Community will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Allen officiating. Masonic graveside services will follow in Gann Cemetery under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F.&A.M.
Joe Ed was born October 22, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Geraldine (Modisette) and Faine Allen. He passed away peacefully at his home Monday, March 14, 2022.
Joe Ed was a lifelong resident of the Allentown Community in Lufkin. He was a graduate of Redland High School, class of 1960 and received his Bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1968. He retired in 2004 as operations superintendent for Cleco Energy Desoto Pipeline. Joe Ed loved his family and friends with all his heart. He was an excellent welder and fabricator and an avid outdoorsman with a deep love for hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F.&A.M., Sons of the American Revolution, and Sons of the Republic of Texas. Joe Ed had attended Redland Baptist Church and Lufkin First United Pentecostal Church.
Joe Ed is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, John Allen of Hockley and Doug and Charlotte Allen of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jim Johnson of Krum, and Lea Hawkins of Diboll; grandchildren, Clayton Kiesling, Carlie Allen, Cody Johnson, Gabrielle Allen, Hannah Allen, Cullen Allen, Madison Harbuck, and Colt Hawkins; great-granddaughters, Evelyn Forrest, Avery Dias, Beckett Kiesling, and Eleanor Forrest; brothers and sister-in-law, Alan Allen and Jeffery Scott and Lori Allen, all of Austin; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jeff Johnson of Lufkin; aunt, Billie Reynolds; uncle, Jerry Modisette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie (Bell) Allen; and nephew, Dan Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Kirkland, Randy Ivey, Danny Vines, Joe Don Clark, Benton Reynolds, and Kenny Modisette.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gann Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 3022, Lufkin, Texas 75903.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.