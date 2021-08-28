Michael Scott Redden
Michael Scott Redden, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away at age 53, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Woodlands Heights Medical Center, in Lufkin, TX. He was born on August 10, 1968 in Pasadena, TX. The first child of Kathleen Kveton Redden and Charles Redden. Michael resided in Lufkin, TX for the past 47 years. His summers were spent mostly on the baseball field. He participated in Dixie Youth League and went to multiple World Series tournaments with his teams. He graduated from Lufkin High School in 1986. In high school he was an all-district soccer and baseball athlete. Following high school, he attended Angelina College, where he played baseball. He left college to join the United States Army, where he trained to be a navigator of the Cobra attack helicopter.
He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping with his friends and family. He loved his niece and nephews, and young cousins; they were a very important part of his life and he loved to laugh.
Michael is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Warren Ray Kveton and Helen Ruth Cartwright Kveton; paternal grandparents O.G. “Toby” Redden and Lelia May Harris Redden; uncle Steven Michael Kveton; nephew Reece Redden.
He is survived by his mother Kathleen Kveton Redden, father Charles Redden. Sister Jennifer Redden Reinhardt and husband Daryl; Brother Stephen Redden and wife Julie. Nephews Jake, Tyler, and Nicholas Reinhardt. Nephews and niece Garrett, Brooks, and Sydney Redden. He is also survived by Aunt Pat Sabo and husband Dr. Mike Sabo; Aunt Margie Kveton; Aunt Ollie Matthews and husband Jack; Uncle Dave Kveton and fiancé Gina; and Uncle Jerry Redden. And many other beloved family members.
Michael will always be remembered as a kind-hearted and loving person who always valued his time with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.