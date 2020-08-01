Carmen Chavez
Funeral services for Carmen Chavez, 62, of Hudson, will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Iglesia Bautista La Fe in Lufkin with Pastor Alex Montilla officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Chavez was born January 2, 1958 in Muzquiz, COAH, Mexico, the daughter of the late Santos Trevino and Armandina (Garza) Trevino, and died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Chavez was a member of Iglesia Bautista La Fe in Lufkin. She enjoyed working in her garden, cooking for her family, and to sit and watch the rain. Mrs. Chavez loved God and her family above everything.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jose Chavez of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Santos and Connie Chavez of Waco; daughter, Ivonne Montalvo of Hudson; daughter, Sandra Palos of Hudson; granddaughters, Kayle and Keirsten Chavez both of Waco; grandson, Santos Chavez Jr. of Waco; granddaughter, Analiz Montalvo of Hudson; grandsons, Chico and J.C. Montalvo, and Elijah Palos, all of Hudson; granddaughter, Jezel Palos of Hudson; along with numerous brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mrs. Chavez was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Santos Chavez, Santos Chavez Jr., Julio Palos, Greg Rojo, Fidel Rojo, and Armando Chavez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Elijah Palos and J.C. Montalvo.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Iglesia Bautista La Fe, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
