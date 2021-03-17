Kathryn Elizabeth “Betty” Lantrip
Services for Betty Lantrip, 93, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Roy Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Lantrip was born December 6, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of the late Geneva Allie (Barfield) and Raymond Cotts. She passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Mrs. Lantrip was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a homemaker, Realtor, artist and avid golfer.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Lee; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Mike Brady; daughter and son-in-law, Larissa and Clifford Long; son, Stephen Lantrip; daughter, Nancy Ryan; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Art Astarita; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lantrip was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Lantrip; and sister, Mary Rae Nichols.
Pallbearers will be Clifford Long, James Long, Mike Brady, John Warrick, Stephen Lantrip and Michael Ball.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colin Long and Erin Brady.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time on Friday.
Flowers are welcome; memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Lantrip’s memory to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
