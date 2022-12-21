Funeral services for Kanon Matthew Lowery, 2, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Brother Justin Lindsey officiating.

Kanon was born November 25, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas to Jada and Matthew Lowery, and died Sunday, December 18, 2022 in a local hospital.