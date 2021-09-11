Lynn Franklin Glaze
Memorial services for Lynn Franklin Glaze, 54, of Lufkin will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Brother Lon Glaze and Brother Ryan Hassell officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Lynn was born September 22, 1966 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Shirley (Jones) and Lenard Junior Glaze, and died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in a local hospital.
Lynn married Tarra Hassell February 1, 1992 and they were married for 29 years. They had two children, Sarah and Nicolas Glaze. Lynn graduated from Tatum High School in 1984 and from Universal Technical Institute in Houston in 1985. Lynn joined the U.S. Navy but while in basic training a prior basketball injury flared up, ending his service. Lynn worked for Solar Supply for 33 years, both in Lufkin and later as a manager in Nacogdoches. Lynn enjoyed traveling, camping, scouting, kayaking, fishing and shooting. He was a Southern Baptist and for many years had served as Deacon and in the Awanas children’s ministries.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Tarra Glaze of Lufkin; daughter, Sarah Glaze of Lufkin; son, Nicolas Glaze of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Lon and Tammy Glaze of Lufkin, sisters and brother-in-law, Cindy Morgan of Lufkin, Sara and Gregg Faulkner of Ruidoso, New Mexico; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rory and Barbara Hassell of Lufkin, Tanya and Michael Parker of Huntington, Radd and Rene Hassell, Ryan and Teresa Hassell, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gregg Durham, David Meyer, Mickey Swor, Ricky Hellwig, Lester Glaze, Jon Smith, Cody Hurst, Melvin Porter, and Daniel Porter.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
