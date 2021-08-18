Larry Boyd Harper
Services for Larry Boyd Harper, 72, of Crockett, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Harper was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Houston and died Aug. 13, 2021, in Crockett. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
James Etoy Horne
Services for James Etoy Horne, 92, of North Richland Hills, will be at noon Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon at the funeral home. James was born Nov. 1, 1928, in Milam and died Aug. 13, 2021, in North Richland Hills.
Lana Lowery
Graveside services for Lana Lowery, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Berry Cemetery. Ms. Lowery was born Nov. 15, 1944, in Orange and died Aug. 12, 2021, at her residence. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Rene Rivas Ramirez
Visitation for Rene Rivas Ramirez, 66, of Corrigan, will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Ramirez was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Muzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico, and died Aug. 1, 2021, in Lufkin.
Charles Steven Trapp
Services for Charles Steven Trapp, 63, of Pollok, will be held at a later date at Kelty's First Baptist Church. Mr. Trapp was born Aug. 2, 1958, in Carson City, Nevada, and died Aug. 16, 2021, at his residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home, directors.
