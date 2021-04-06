Carolyn Bryant
Services for Carolyn Bryant, 71, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Broaddus. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the church. She was born Dec. 9, 1949, in San Augustine County and died April 3, 2021, in Angelina County. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Nathan Perry Conditt
Graveside services for Nathan Perry Conditt, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Conditt was born June 27, 1965, in Lufkin and died April 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
Alvina Elizalde
Services for Alvina Elizalde, 91, of Broaddus, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. She was born March 31, 2021, in Beeville and died April 3, 2021, in Broaddus. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
