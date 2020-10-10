Lehman Jesse Booher
Funeral services for Lehman Jesse Booher, 86, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Dale Baughman officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Campground Cemetery in Evening Shade, Arkansas.
Lehman Jesse Booher, loving husband and father, went to meet Our Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born to Frank Booher and Jesse Paysinger Booher on December 21, 1933 in Batesville, Arkansas.
Lehman served his country in the United States Navy and graduated from the University of Arkansas. He moved to Texas and has resided in Lufkin since 1969. He retired from Lufkin Federal Savings and Loan as Senior Vice President in 1992 and was a Civic Leader in Lufkin, including the President of the Lufkin Kiwanis Club and Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations. He was very active in his church for many years. He was an avid sportsman, reader and gardener and traveled the world with his wife, Jean, during their retirement years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Booher and their four daughters, Cheryl Jarvis (Mike), Lorenda Sanford (Robby) deceased, Sandra May (David), and Theresa Booher (James) deceased. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Steven Havard (Michelle), Jeremy Sanford (Shanie), Johnathan Arriola (Laura), Jennifer Sanford (Jerry), and Jessica Gardner (Jerry), and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was dearly loved by all of his family and will live forever in our hearts.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
