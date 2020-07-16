Gloria K. Conley
Graveside services for Gloria K. Conley, 70, of Crockett will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery on state Highway 21, west of Crockett. Visitation will be from 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday at The Church of P.G.T. in Crockett. She was born Oct. 12, 1949, in Crockett and died July 13, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Ray Lee
Services for Ray Lee, 63, of Groveton will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Groveton Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. Mr. Lee was born April 29, 1957, and died July 13, 2020.
James D. McGee
Services for James D. McGee, 89, of Apple Springs, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary in Burke. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. His interment will be at Nigton Cemetery in Apple Springs. He was born Feb. 1, 1931, and died July 13, 2020.
Randa Moore
Graveside services for Randa Moore, 30, of Chireno, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Upper Chireno Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born July 19, 1989, in Nacogdoches and died July 14, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
