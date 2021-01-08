Denise Jacks Martin
Denise Jacks Martin was born August 4, 1959 in Lufkin, Texas to William Doyle Jacks Sr. and Maxie Lou (Page) Jacks and left to be with God Monday January 4, 2021 in Woodville, Texas.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Monte Martin of Jasper, son & daughter-in-law James and Tonya Perkins of Livingston, daughter & son-in-law Connie and Bobbie Hopson of Jasper. Timothy Cheney and wife Tracie of Huntington. Brother William Doyle Jacks Jr. and wife Cheryl of Huntington, sister Diane (Jacks) Endsley and husband Joel of Huntington.
7 Grandkids & 2 Great Grandkids
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers: Monte Martin, Mark Martin, Timothy Cheney, Kenneth Simmons, Rusty Dominey, David DuBose
Honorary Pallbearers: Nathaniel Endsley, Nathan DuBose, Bobbie Hopson, Adam DuBose
