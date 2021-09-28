Services for J. Paula Allen, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Paula was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Richmond, and died Sept. 24, 2021, in Lufkin.
Anna M. Cuevas
Mass of Christian Burial for Anna M. Cuevas, 49, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Anna was born Feb. 27, 1972, in Nyssa, Oregon, and died Sept. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
John Finley
Graveside services for John Finley, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Fenley was born April 3, 1927, in Camona, and died Sept. 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
Lidia Ortega
Mass of Christian Burial for Lidia Ortega, 39, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Lidia was born Oct. 2, 1981, in Guanajuato, Mexico, and died Sept. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
Jeri Lyn Hallman Servis
Graveside services for Jeri Lyn Hallman Servis, 48, of Pollok, will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Texas Methodist Conference Cemetery in Palestine. Jeri was born July 9, 1973, in Marshall, and died Sept. 24, 2021, in Pollok. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
