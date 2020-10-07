Mary Ann Wallace Smith
Graveside services for Mary Ann Wallace Smith, 90, of Pollok will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sand Flat Cemetery with Reverend Ronnie Frankens officiating.
Mrs. Smith was born June 28, 1930 in Lilbert, Texas to the late Ima Bell (Self) and Tess Henry Wallace, and died Monday, October 5, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Smith was a 1948 graduate of Cushing High School. She had resided in Pollok for more than 50 years and worked for, and retired from, Brookshire Brothers Warehouse after many years. Mrs. Smith was an avid George Strait fan. She was known for her cooking, especially her dressing. She had many close friends who she enjoyed visiting with. Mrs. Smith was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her sons, John Smith of Pollok and Danny Ray Smith of Lewisville; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Terry O’Quinn of Pollok; grandchildren, Kim Sessions, Jennie Mercer, Erika O’Quinn, Karlee Parker, Whitney Friesen, Zack Smith, and Josie Smith; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Smith; brother, Gerald Wallace; and sister, Jean Speer.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Bell, J.R. Allen, Stevie Martin, Zack Smith, Eric Smith, Roane Smith, and Patrick Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Redd and Garland “Chicken” Penny.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
