Bernestine Denman Garner
Funeral services for Bernestine Denman Garner, 81, of Pollok, TX will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM at All Families Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Archie Overshine officiating. Visitation will be held Friday July 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in All Families Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery, Kennard, Texas. Repast at Allen Chapel Church, Ratcliff, Texas.
Born December 6, 1939, in Ratcliff, Texas to Valor Dee Denman and Lessie Mae Gilmore Denman, the second of seven children. Bernie attended school in Kennard, Texas and graduated at the age of sixteen from Ralph Bunche High School in Crockett, Texas.
Bernestine attend cosmetology school in Tyler, TX she became a hairdresser and worked in Lufkin at Cyndi’s Visual Images for over thirty-seven years until being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of sixty-three.
Bernestine married Leroy Garner in 1959. To this union, three children were born Darrell, Dianne, and Delisa. She was a faithful member of her childhood church, Allen Chapel AME Methodist Church in Ratcliff, Texas. Mom spent her free time working in her yard and cooking delicious dishes and desserts. Some of her recipes are still being passed around today.
Mom left us a while ago with her diagnoses, her body just lingered until now. Even though it was a mentally crippling disease, she maintained her sweet spirit and beautiful smile to the end. Her love of reading and finally her voice was stripped from her, but the memories still live in those who loved her.
Bernestine was an exceptionally great wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. On June 28, 2021, she departed this life in Lufkin, TX. The world and so many members of her family are better because she was in it.
Left to Cherish Her Memories
Her children, Darrell Garner (Margaret) of Dallas, Dianne Garner Henley (Steve) of Dallas, Delisa Garner of Dallas. Grandchildren, Carlotta Garner of Dallas, Jordan McArthur of San Antonio, Lauren Henley of Dallas. Three Great Grandchildren. Siblings, Joyce Denman (Tommy) of Palestine, TX, Gwendolyn Sara Bell of Ft. Worth, TX, and Sandra Mattocks of Denton, TX.
A wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ray Denman, sisters, Effrage Davis, and Jerry Bowens.
All Families Mortuary, 1221 Abney Avenue, Lufkin.
