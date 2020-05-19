Funeral services for Gary “Mikey” Michael Martin, 65, of Halfway, MO, will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, with Bro. George Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Martin was born May 30, 1954 in Pollok, Texas, the son of Tracy Martin and Doris (Luce) Martin, and died Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Halfway, Mo.
Mr. Martin was a union electrician (Local 1151) all of his adult life until he retired. He was happiest when he was hunting or fishing. He graduated from Central ISD. He has resided the last several years in Halfway Mo. on 30 acres of land, allowing him to watch the deer and wildlife from his front porch. He loved the outdoors and was living his dream there.
Mr. Martin is survived by wife, Kathi (McBride) Martin of Halfway, MO; daughter and son-in-law, Micah Shaye Martin and Waymon Stephens of Lufkin, TX; son, Thomas Martin of Kansas City, MO; grandson, Sawyer Michael Stephens; father Tracy Martin of Tyler, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Sammy and Patricia Martin of Ft. Worth, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Cheri Martin of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Rusty Roden of Pollok, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris (Luce) Martin; grandparents, Jeff and Sarah Martin; Lola Bell and Ardell Wyatt; and Sam Luce.
Pallbearers will be Deris Martin, Shane East, Trey East, John Smith, Clayton Smith, and Jerry Carr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Roger Barker and Rex Luce
Special memorials may be made to Citizens Memorial Hospital Hospice, 1500 North Oakland, Bolivar, Missouri, 65613 or Central Care Cancer Center, 1501 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar, MO 65613.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.