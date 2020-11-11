Katy Jean Horne
Memorial services for Katy Jean Horne, 66, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Alvin Quick officiating.
Mrs. Horne was born December 4, 1953 in Normangee, Texas, to Donald Gene Yaws Sr. and Dorothy Ann (McKnight) Yaws, and died Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Horne enjoyed cross stitching, watching soap operas, and playing solitaire. She loved family gatherings, and loved her husband, children and grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael Horne of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Chrystal and Alvin Quick of Huntington; son, Trevor Tyson Horne of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Latosha and Hank Hightower of College Station; daughter, Samantha Hopkins of Lufkin; parents, Donald and Dorothy Yaws; grandsons, Troy Vandver, Brandon Quick and wife Stormi, Andrew Quick, Jacob Quick, Michael Horne, Mason Hightower, and Kyle Hopkins; granddaughters, Haylee Quick, Katelynn Hightower, and Jade Hopkins; great granddaughters, Ella Vandver and Amelia Quick; sisters, Dona Baker, Brenda Swim and husband Keith, Mary Gibson and husband Dave, and Debbie Yaws; brother, Donald Yaws Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Amber Morino Horne; and grandsons, Dalton Andrew and Dyllon James Vandver.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.