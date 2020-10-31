Annett Anderson
Services for Annette Anderson, 57, of Lufkin, are pending. Mrs. Anderson was born June 18, 1963, in Beaumont, and died Oct 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
Kealon Hightower
Graveside services for Kealon Hightower, 62 of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Dickerson Cemetery in San Augustine County. He was born June 30, 1958, in Center and died Oct. 30, 2020, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
