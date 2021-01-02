Joe Daniel “Bo” Ford
Funeral services for Joe Daniel “Bo” Ford, 79, of Lufkin will be held Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. A private family committal will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Ford was born November 27, 1941 in Redland, Texas to the late Frances (Ruby) and Coy Ford, and died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Ford was an Insurance Agent for Reliable Life Insurance Company, retiring after many years of service. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Tyler St. John’s Masonic Lodge #53 A.F. & A.M. He was an all-around country boy who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was quite the conversationalist with the “gift of gab”. He loved people and talking with them. Mr. Ford was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle Ford of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sharon Ford of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Teri and Owen Olson of Lufkin, Lisa Martin and Ivan Duron of Katy; grandchildren, McKenzie Ford, Paxton Ford, Senior Airman Connor Olson, Landon Olson, and Jillian Martin; siblings and their spouses, Laverne and Bill Schulze, Coy Lynn and Peggy Ford, Martha and Robert Brysch, Dian and Dub Sterett, Gary and Lisa Ford; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lois Ford; and parents-in-law, Bruce and Mitta Raley.
Pallbearers will be Scott Ford, Landon Olson, Owen Olson, Kris Moore, and Davy Race Hobson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Senior Airman Connor Olson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
