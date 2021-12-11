Funeral services for Brax Haney, 82, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark Newton officiating. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Haney was born April 3, 1939 in Lilbert, Nacogdoches County, Texas to the late Della (Bradshaw) and Jewell Haney, and passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Haney was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and a 1957 graduate of Lufkin High School. He was the owner of Haney Trucking, Inc. which he successfully ran until his retirement in the spring of 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Mr. Haney was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling in their motor home. He was one of a kind and loved entertaining with Mollie. He especially enjoyed grilling on the deck at their home on Lake Jacksonville. Mr. Haney was a fair and honest man who loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mollie (Smith) Haney of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Rocky and Tammy Haney, Terry and Lynne Haney, all of Lufkin, Chuck and Lori Haney of Atascocita, and Bo and Cathy Haney of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Grant and Lacy Haney, Jordan and Josh Yarbrough, Taylor and Amanda Haney, Charlie Haney, Patrick and Savannah Haney, Zach Haney, Logan Haney and fiancée Maggie Huerta, and Kelly Haney; great-grandchildren, Aidan Haney, Cooper Yarbrough, Townes Haney, and Baker Haney; twin brother and sister-in-law, Max and Betty Haney of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Haney and Kenneth Haney; and sisters, Odessa Goodson and Fleda Earles.
Pallbearers will be Grant Haney, Jordan Yarbrough, Taylor Haney, Charlie Haney, Patrick Haney, Zach Haney, Logan Haney, and Kelly Haney.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Teague, Dr. Jerry Spinks, Don Richter, Bill Hooker, Johnny Jackson, and Bobby Hellum.
The family extends special thanks to Cheryl Lewis and Hospice in the Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
