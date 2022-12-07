Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Frances Janice Eskut, 87, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Timberland Drive Church of Christ in Lufkin, Texas with reading of the obituary by Harold Hancock and her son William Eskut providing the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery with Harold Hancock presiding.

Mrs. Eskut was born October 13, 1935, in Burkburnett, Texas, to Dora Hazel McCulloch and William Henry Hall, and died Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, at a hospice facility in San Antonio with her daughter, Ruth Hample, by her side.