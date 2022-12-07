Funeral services for Frances Janice Eskut, 87, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Timberland Drive Church of Christ in Lufkin, Texas with reading of the obituary by Harold Hancock and her son William Eskut providing the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery with Harold Hancock presiding.
Mrs. Eskut was born October 13, 1935, in Burkburnett, Texas, to Dora Hazel McCulloch and William Henry Hall, and died Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, at a hospice facility in San Antonio with her daughter, Ruth Hample, by her side.
Mrs. Eskut was a faithful follower of Christ and a friend and servant to all those she encountered. She was a homemaker before earning her teaching degree. She taught Art in Maryland elementary schools for approximately five years before retiring to Lufkin, Texas, to be with her Church family.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Ginger and Michael Teruel, Ruth and Mark Hample, Sandra and Scott Culiner; son and daughter-in-law, William and Amy Eskut; son-in-law, Bruce Petty; 17 grandchildren, Misty Draughon, Amber Brannon, Michael Teruel, Lucas Teruel, Chad Petty, Valerie Vess, Daphney Teeuw, Johannes Teeuw, Jennifer Fuller, Justin Fuller, Tasha Eskut, Carl Eskut, Anna Eskut, Andrew Eskut, Joseph Eskut, Caleb Eskut, Elijah Eskut; 10 great-grandchildren, Evie Draughon, Alex Teruel, Nathan Brannon, McKenzie Brannon, Aaron Petty, Alayna Petty, Andrew Petty, Kenzie Vess, Katherine Vess, Ian Fuller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mrs. Eskut was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dora Hall; husband, Billie Eskut; son, Louie Wayne Eskut; daughters, Frances Eskut and Vicky Petty; brothers, William, Richard, Bob and Louie Hall; and sister, Doris Holland.
Pallbearers will be William Eskut, Mike Penn, Mark Hample, Bruce Petty, Scott Culiner and Michael Teruel.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at Timberland Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Avenue Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or The ALS Association, Texas Chapter, P.O. Box 271561, Houston, Texas 77277.
