Jerry Dan Brock
Services for Jerry Dan Brock, 73, of Pollok, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene, with Jerry Spann, Ph. D. officiating. Jerry will be interred in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021.
Jerry was born December 4, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Dorothy (Stone) and Ed Brock. He passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved rain, working outside, raising a garden and working on his tractor. He loved his dogs, Hyde and Hoyt, cat Ally, and enjoyed tending to his cattle. Jerry was a faithful member of Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Lena Marie Brock of Pollok; son, Colton “Coty” Brock of Pollok; daughter, Courtney Brock of Pollok; grandson, Braxton Brock of Pollok; brother-in-law, Alan Brady of Pollok; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cathy and Dale Calloway of Deer Park, Ken and Kim Sanders of LaPorte, Henry and Rhonda Hayden of Diboll and Michael and Savanna Molina of Livingston; stepdaughters, Shanna Lopez and husband Ariel and Shianne Horton, both of Huntington; stepson, Tony Horton of Diboll; and 8 step-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his twin sister, Judy (Brock) Brady.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of A Pineywoods Home Health, Amada Health Services, and Hospice in the Pines for the loving care shown to Jerry.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday at Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene.
