Bruce Thornton
Funeral services for Bruce Thornton, 65, of Lufkin will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Thornton was born July 9, 1955 in Delhi, Louisiana, the son of the late Eva Rebecca (Davis) and Jesse Roy Thornton, and died Friday, June 18, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Thornton was a heavy equipment mechanic for Texas Timberjack and a machinist for other various companies. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for three years. He was involved in the prison ministry, as well as the local county jail. Bruce was very musically inclined, and especially loved bluegrass music. He mostly enjoyed playing the banjo, but also played the guitar. He enjoyed fishing and was a jack-of-all-trades. He could fix anything, and had completed training in computer repair. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church, where he became an ordained Deacon in 2002. He was an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Cindy Thornton of Lufkin; son, Christopher Thornton of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Rodney Black of Lufkin; grandchildren, Dillon Thornton, Jakob Hudson, Amaya Porter, Caden Porter, Truman Black, Elika Black; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Ray and Sandra Thornton of Arcadia, Louisiana; sister, Belva Sue Wallace of Athens, Louisiana; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Gary Breland, Joe Paul Breland, Dillon Thornton, Jakob Hudson, Johnny Thornton, and Brandon Alsbrooks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Matchett, Terry Matchett, Tommy Alsbrooks, Caden Porter, and Philip Libengood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 8319 FM 2021, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
