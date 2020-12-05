Collette Thiboutot Murray
Born August 25, 1951 to Alcide Joseph Thiboutot. Passed away at her home November 20, 2020 after a long illness.
Survived by daughter, Candice Huggins Ross and husband Lee Ross of Lufkin, TX; son, Morris Huggins, Jr. and wife Miranda Huggins or Lufkin, TX; and daughter Shonda Huggins Parrott and husband Roger Parrott or Beaumont, TX; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; sister, Jeana Kimbrough of Lufkin, TX and niece Tiffany Kimbrough Neuschafer and husband Mike Neuschafer, of Houston, TX along with three great nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Chessa Davis.
Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society in her honor.
