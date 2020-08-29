Frank Foster
Memorial services for Frank Foster, 80, of Diboll, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation with family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Foster was born June 7, 1940 in Aubrey, Arkansas, the son of the late Leona W. (Sides) and Henry Harrison Foster. He passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in a Louisiana hospital.
Mr. Foster was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a very hard worker and took very good care of his family.
Survivors include his wife, Mercidita Foster of Diboll; sons, Edward Foster and wife Toni of Florida, Frank D. Foster, Jr. of Homosassa, Florida, Robert G. Foster and wife Barbi of Homosassa, Florida, and Fitzpatrick D. Foster and wife Tiffany of Diboll; stepson, Krugervon Espijon of Diboll; daughters, Lori J. Foster of Pennsylvania, Linda D. Foster-Knorr and husband Kevin of Homosassa, Florida, Leslie M. Foster of Hopedale, Ohio, Karmin Foster of Lufkin, and Kay Foster and husband Gabriel of Arizona; brother, Shorty John E. Foster of Lufkin; grandchildren, Drew, Amber, Logan, Dylan, Alex and Larissa; great-grandchildren, Bella, Julia, Kaylee, and Kaleb; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Foster was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Foster Nance; brothers, Henry Foster, Jr., and Willie Foster; and sisters, Violet Eldridge, Pauline Alger, Lucille Paul and Virginia Lyons.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
